FBI hosts Fit Test Media Day

Jeffersonville police have ruled the death of a man found inside a home over the weekend is a homicide case.More >>
Jeffersonville police have ruled the death of a man found inside a home over the weekend is a homicide case.More >>
As part of the test, participants do a series of sit-ups, push-ups, a 300 meter sprint, a 1.5 mile run, and pull ups.More >>
As part of the test, participants do a series of sit-ups, push-ups, a 300 meter sprint, a 1.5 mile run, and pull ups.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>
An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.More >>
An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and the medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.More >>
A joint investigation is underway by the New Albany Police Department and Indiana State Police into an overnight shooting that wounded one man.More >>
A joint investigation is underway by the New Albany Police Department and Indiana State Police into an overnight shooting that wounded one man.More >>