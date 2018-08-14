WAVE 3 News Editorial - August 14, 2018: Simmons College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. Kevin Cosby pastors a church - St. Stephen's - that uplifts the Louisville community in so many ways, and he envisions five years from now that Simmons College of Kentucky will transform the entire city of Louisville and be one of the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the United States.

Dr. Cosby has already resurrected Simmons since becoming President 13 years ago. At that time, you could fit the entire student body in one classroom, the school was not accredited and had no credit rating. Now it is accredited, has an HBCU designation by the United States Department of Education that enables federal funds to flow, and the student body this school year may top 300 thanks to an influx of out of state students.

One big drawing card for both in state and out of state students is the lowest tuition in the country for private four year HBCUs - $5,200. Three-quarters of the students are first-generation college students.

Dr. Cosby reacquired the original campus in the California neighborhood of Louisville, and plans to build a sports complex on the front porch of the campus for use by the community as well as the students, and create a version of Cardinal Town surrounding the college. The school's basketball team tips off their season this year at the KFC Yum! Center against the Louisville Cardinals.

Dr. Cosby says half of all African American teachers in the country are trained at HBCUs and he wants to grow those numbers at Simmons, a school of biblical higher education that expects their graduates to become productive citizens and agents of change in society.

Louisville is fortunate to have strong private colleges like Bellarmine, Spalding, and Campbellsville, and a growing HBCU will be a difference maker for the Derby City.

