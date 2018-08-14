2018 SummerWorks Program helps record number of of Louisville youth

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday that the 2018 SummerWorks Program was one for the record books.

Over 6,000 young people, ages 16-21, gained new skills and confidence working at businesses and job sites throughout Louisville.

Since its start in 2011, SummerWorks and its partner-employers have put more than 23,000 young people into summer jobs.

“SummerWorks is helping build critical skills with our young people, including many who might not otherwise have this opportunity to learn and grow in the right direction,” Mayor Fischer said. “This effort not only helps ensure that Louisville is a city of opportunity for all our young people, it’s also helping build a pipeline of new talent which is crucial.”

SummerWorks’ youth worked in hospitals, restaurants, museums, banks and hotels. Working closely with supervisors and mentors, young people worked on manufacturing assembly lines and grocery check-out lanes, assisted companies with IT and human resources needs, worked in tourism and helped ship packages around the world.

