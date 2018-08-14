Judge dismisses Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas without prejudice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Former UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas was dismissed Tuesday, after a judge sided with the company's assertion that the matter first needed to go to arbitration outside of the court.

Pitino filed the suit against Adidas, alleging the apparel giant "knowingly or recklessly caused him emotional distress when its employees conspired to bribe University of Louisville basketball recruits."

The company terminated its personal services contract with Pitino, following his firing from UofL amid a far-reaching FBI investigation into alleged bribery and corruption at several high-profile NCAA schools.

Adidas' motion, filed on November 24, 2017, claimed Pitino's claim of outrage under Kentucky law was subject to mandatory arbitration, as stated in his endorsement agreement with the company.

According to the court filing, the endorsement agreement's arbitration provision states:

"The parties agree that any dispute concerning the interpretation, construction or breach of this Agreement shall be submitted to a mediator agreed upon by the parties for nonbinding confidential mediation at a mutually agreeable location. . . . If the parties fail to resolve their dispute through mediation, then the parties agree that the dispute shall be submitted to final and binding confidential arbitration before the American Arbitration Association in Portland, Oregon."

Adidas' motion to dismiss was granted without prejudice and stricken from the court docket.

Steve Pence, Pitino's attorney, issued the following statement:

"The claims were dismissed without prejudice. The Court ruled that, pursuant to his contract with Adidas, Coach Pitino must first proceed to arbitration on both his tort and contract claim against the company. "

