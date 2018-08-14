Judge dismisses Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas without prejudice

If your child is going back to school, they must have the required immunizations to head back to the classroom.More >>
If your child is going back to school, they must have the required immunizations to head back to the classroom.More >>
The $80 million project was funded with state money, provides a new state of the art space for students to learn and houses a new Student Success Center.More >>
The $80 million project was funded with state money, provides a new state of the art space for students to learn and houses a new Student Success Center.More >>
Former UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas was dismissed Tuesday, after a judge sided with the company's assertion that the matter first needed to go to arbitration outside of the court.More >>
Former UofL basketball coach Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas was dismissed Tuesday, after a judge sided with the company's assertion that the matter first needed to go to arbitration outside of the court.More >>
Over 6,000 young people, ages 16-21, gained new skills and confidence working at businesses and job sites throughout Louisville over summer break.More >>
Over 6,000 young people, ages 16-21, gained new skills and confidence working at businesses and job sites throughout Louisville over summer break.More >>
Jeffersonville police have ruled the death of a man found inside a home over the weekend is a homicide case.More >>
Jeffersonville police have ruled the death of a man found inside a home over the weekend is a homicide case.More >>