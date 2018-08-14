University of Louisville celebrates opening of new academic building

The new academic building is located on the Belknap Campus. (Source: Nycea Patterson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While the University of Louisville is preparing for a new school year, it's also celebrating the grand-opening of a new academic building.

The building is located on the Belknap campus. It's 165,000 square feet of new classroom space, laboratories, seminar rooms and group study areas.

The $80 million project was funded entirely with state money, provides a new state of the art space for students to learn and houses a new Student Success Center.

"Every single student will have one place to go to receive tutoring, to receive mentoring, to receive any services that they need to help them reach their potential that'll guide them towards success in the classroom and well beyond," said University of Louisville president Dr. Neeli Bendapubi.

The new building stands where the legendary Crawford Gym once stood. Benches in the new building are made from wood from the gym's floor.

