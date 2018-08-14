Support for IN Catholic school counselor placed on leave for same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN/CNN) - A Catholic high school guidance counselor in Indianapolis has been placed on administrative leave after, she said, school officials found out about her same-sex marriage.

Students, parents and alumni at Roncalli High are now showing their support for the counselor, Shelly Fitzgerald.

For former Roncalli students like Dawn Maier, Fitzgerald was more than a school employee.

"She was really a class act and a lot of us probably wouldn't have made it through Roncalli without her help," Maier said.

Sentiments like Maier's are now on full display outside Roncalli High in the form of flowers, shirts and other heartfelt messages. The hashtag #ISupportMrsFitzgerald is sprinkled throughout.

"I know that I had some difficulties with bullying at the school, and she was able to come to my side if I needed someone in my corner," Maier said. "She was able to stand up for me. She made me feel accepted."

Support for Fitzgerald is now also coming from lawmakers.

Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN) tweeted: "While religious liberty in America allows people to hold their own personal beliefs, no one should lose their job for exercising their rights as an American - voting, worshiping or marrying who they love."

Meanwhile, Roncalli officials have remained quiet while doubling down on their position.

They have only issued a statement which says employees must convey and be supportive of Catholic Church teachings, adding that "these expectations are clearly defined in school employee contracts and ministerial job descriptions so every employee can make an informed decision regarding their employment prior to the start of each program year and before signing the annual contract."

As for Fitzgerald, she's directing all communication through her lawyer.

