Bevin criticized for comparing critics to drowning victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says public workers who oppose changes to the state's pension systems are like drowning victims in that "you just need to knock them out and drag them to shore."

Bevin's comments came during a live interview with Brian Thomas on WKRC in Cincinnati. He said the state must make changes to the pension system or it will collapse, risking the retirements of hundreds of thousands of people and their loved ones.

Bevin's term ends next year. He has not said if he will run for re-election. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear says he is running for governor. He has built his campaign around support for public workers, especially teachers. He called Bevin's comments "offensive."

