Bevin on state employees: 'Knock them out and drag them to shore'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin did not apologize for using an analogy comparing public employees to a panicked drowning victim.

Bevin spoke Tuesday morning on the air to Cincinnati radio host Brian Thomas and was critical of public employees who opposed his attempt to reform the state's ailing pension system.

"It's like saving a drowning victim," Bevin said. "It's like somebody that's fighting you, fighting you and pulling you under. You just need to knock them out and drag them to shore."

The comment drew immediate comments from groups representing state retirees and teachers.

Kentucky Government Retirees President Jim Carroll called the remarks "inappropriate" and "inaccurate."

"We are aghast that Gov. Matt Bevin has once again used violent imagery to describe stakeholders affected by the passage of Senate Bill 151," Carroll said. "His declaration that stakeholders may need to be "knocked out" to be "saved" is not only inappropriate, it is demonstrably inaccurate. Senate Bill 151 is shown by actuaries to produce no significant actuarial savings. It is fatuous nonsense to assert that it "rescues" KRS from insolvency. We know better, and Gov. Matt Bevin should know better."

Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim borrowed Bevin's analogy in his response.

"The sponsor of the bill Governor Bevin is talking about acknowledged in the debate on the floor of the State Senate that the pension bill, in and of itself, only reduced the unfunded liability of the Teachers Retirement System by less than 1% over the next 30 years," McKim said. "The other more than 99% of solution came from simply making the full payments, which we do not need to harm future teachers to do. So in the governor's metaphor, his bill did the equivalent of lifting the drowning person up out of the water by less than 1%. He clearly does not understand what the pension bill did and did not do."

Possibly setting the tone for November elections, state Democrats launched their own criticism.

"Governor Bevin just can't help himself. Every time he opens his mouth it's a disaster," Kentucky Democratic Party Chair, Ben Self, said. "He has no respect for the people of this state, especially teachers. He's arrogant and talks down to hardworking Kentuckians. It is offensive for Governor Bevin to suggest that teachers, police officers, and public employees can't think for themselves or make informed decisions about their own future. Matt Bevin's sustained, consistent attacks on his own constituents are an embarrassment to the state. Kentuckians deserve better than this."

After the governor's comments were published in the New York Times, Bevin described his remarks as a frequently used analogy and accused his critics of "faux outrage."

"This is what happens when the faux outrage people make stuff up," Bevin said to Louisville radio host Terry Meiners. "They try to whip this into something knowing that their friends in the media will print things that aren't true."

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

