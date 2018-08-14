Entertainment district may take shape in downtown Owensboro

A new entertainment district may be coming to downtown Owensboro.

The approval would mean more flexibility with open container drinks. It's part of the OBKY project.

The plan has initial approval from the state.

"Whether it's a specific block party or part of larger festival, they like the idea of more flexibility. Patrons can come and go with drinks out on the street when there is live music or other activities out on the street," Tim Ross said.

Commissioners held a work session Tuesday. One concern of the EDC are the parameters.

14 News is learning that some areas could be carved out of the entertainment district; places you wouldn't want open containers, including Smother's Park playground and parking garages.

"Draft a map of just a couple locations within that EDC license to review again with the commission and attorney's office to make sure there's not any other areas but it would probably be fairly limited," Ross added.

Other concerns from the commission included the possibility of a test run and implementing rules of those participating.

"If you don't have the color cup or wrist band, you're now allowed to have anything in your hand."

Mayor Tom Watson rounded out the conversation by giving the green light in favor.

"I say we move forward with trying to get the license for the district and we don't have anything until were comfortable with how it'll be managed," Mayor Waston said.

Another factor to take into consideration is security.

A Major with OPD also spoke during the work session. He says it would be cost more money, but the exact amount depends on how many officers are needed to patrol.

