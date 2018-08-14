Boil Water advisory issued for part of Sellersburg

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Sellersburg, Indiana.

The affected areas are along I-65 on Prather Street, between Charlestown Road, W. Utica Street and stops just short of the Haas Cabinet Company. Check out the map below to see if you are inside the affected area.

All water used for cooking or drinking should be brought to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before it us use. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

It's unclear when the boil water advisory will be lifted.

