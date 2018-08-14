Judge: US should soon rule on Army specialist's citizenship - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge: US should soon rule on Army specialist's citizenship

By ARIEL TU
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A federal judge says the U.S. government should decide whether to allow a recently discharged Army specialist to become a citizen within three weeks.

Yea Ji Sea of South Korea appeared in federal court in Los Angeles Tuesday.

She filed a lawsuit last month demanding a response to her citizenship application after the military moved to discharge her.

U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald says the government will have to rule on Sea's application by Sept. 5 or explain the delay to the court.

Sea is scheduled to have an interview with immigration officials Wednesday.

Her attorney, Sameer Ahmed, says Sea is pleased with the judge's ruling but is suffering "serious harm" due to delay.

He says she can't work legally and is frightened she could be arrested by immigration agents.

