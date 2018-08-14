Changes could be coming to short-term rentals in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes could be coming to Louisville's short-term rental ordinance, including Air BNB's.

Metro Council has been working with Louisville Forward, to come up with a new set of guidelines for the growing industry.

They would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.

The Metro planning commission will review the proposed changes before they are sent to the Metro Council.

