Changes could be coming to short-term rentals in Louisville

The drug take-back event will take place on Thursday, August 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in front of WAVE 3 News on S. Floyd Street.More >>
The drug take-back event will take place on Thursday, August 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in front of WAVE 3 News on S. Floyd Street.More >>
New guidelines would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.More >>
New guidelines would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.More >>
Several residents, including a city councilman, asked the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety last week to do something to slow traffic along sections of Spring Street after a man was hit and killed at Spring and E. Ninth streets on August 6.More >>
Several residents, including a city councilman, asked the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety last week to do something to slow traffic along sections of Spring Street after a man was hit and killed at Spring and E. Ninth streets on August 6.More >>
The final vote will take place on Wednesday.More >>
The final vote will take place on Wednesday.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>