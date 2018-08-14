Changes could be coming to short-term rentals in Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Changes could be coming to short-term rentals in Louisville

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Mike Fussell/ WAVE 3 News) (Source: Mike Fussell/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Changes could be coming to Louisville's short-term rental ordinance, including Air BNB's.

Metro Council has been working with Louisville Forward, to come up with a new set of guidelines for the growing industry.

They would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
New Albany to take road, speed counts on downtown grid
Bevin criticized for comparing critics to drowning victims
Replica Christopher Columbus ships arrive in Louisville

The Metro planning commission will review the proposed changes before they are sent to the Metro Council.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly