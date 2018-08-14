WAVE 3 News, JCSO partner for drug take-back

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is partnering together to get unused, unwanted drugs off the streets.

Anyone who wants to get rid of their prescription or over-the-counter medications can bring them to WAVE 3 News, 725 S. Floyd Street, on Thursday, August 16 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The sheriff's office will have a tent and two deputies will be at the tent at all times to help people properly dispose of the medications so they can't be recovered and possibly abused.

>> MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

There is no cost to get rid of the unwanted medications.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.