WAVE 3 News, JCSO partner for drug take-back

New guidelines would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.More >>
New guidelines would limit the number of people allowed in a short-term rental to a maximum of ten, require an emergency contact for each rental to live in Louisville, and introduce a new enforcement process that includes fees of up to $750 for violations.More >>
Several residents, including a city councilman, asked the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety last week to do something to slow traffic along sections of Spring Street after a man was hit and killed at Spring and E. Ninth streets on August 6.More >>
Several residents, including a city councilman, asked the New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety last week to do something to slow traffic along sections of Spring Street after a man was hit and killed at Spring and E. Ninth streets on August 6.More >>
The final vote will take place on Wednesday.More >>
The final vote will take place on Wednesday.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>
The incident happened on Zoneton Road near Stave Mill Road around 1 a.m. Aug. 12.More >>
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says public workers who oppose changes to the state's pension systems are like drowning victims in that "you just need to knock them out and drag them to shore."More >>
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says public workers who oppose changes to the state's pension systems are like drowning victims in that "you just need to knock them out and drag them to shore."More >>