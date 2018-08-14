Owensboro Health awards over $669k in grants to numerous agencie - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Owensboro Health awards over $669k in grants to numerous agencies

More than three dozen regional agencies learned they'll be getting funding from Owensboro Health Tuesday.

The hospital awarded more than $669,000 in grants, spread across 37 agencies. Some of it will help local school districts, and some will go to aging adults and senior services.

Salvation Army is another recipient. The money will help with a summer program, providing education to youth, focused on healthy eating, exercise and fitness.

"Not only is it going to be able to provide supplies, but it is also going to be able to give us some scholarships for children who can't afford to come for their parents to give a little bit of break so they can actually come and bit part of our program this next summer," explained Rebekah Abram, Salvation Army.

To date, Owensboro Health has awarded $6.1 million in grants to area agencies.

