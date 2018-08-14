Owensboro Health awards over $669k in grants to numerous agencies

Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
The potential risks of lung cancer screening are often left out when doctors and patients discuss the issue, a new report suggests.More >>
The potential risks of lung cancer screening are often left out when doctors and patients discuss the issue, a new report suggests.More >>
Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
Losing weight about 6 months after giving birth lowers a woman's risk of being overweight in the future.More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.More >>
A "power gap" between doctors and nurses contributes to poor communication that puts hospital patients at risk, a new study contends.More >>