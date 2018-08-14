Lane restrictions for Twin Bridges postponed

The lane restrictions planned for the Twin Bridges on Tuesday have been postponed.

The spans are due for a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.

Traffic was planned to be restricted to one lane on the northbound bridge on August 21-22. Then on the southbound bridge on August 23-24.

Transportation officials say the restrictions for Tuesday had to be postponed due to a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment. We're told work is still happening on the bridge but there won't be lane restrictions.

When the lane restrictions are in place they will last from about 8:45 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. each day. We'll let you know when those lane restrictions will be put in place.

Slow down and watch out for equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel.

