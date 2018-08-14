TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane restrictions rescheduled for Twin Bridges

Lane restrictions have been rescheduled for the Twin Bridges.

Transportation officials say there will be lane restrictions on the northbound bridge on Wednesday and Thursday.

This is to allow for a detailed inspection of the bridges.

Restrictions for the southbound bridge are planned on Friday, August 24 and Monday, August 27, to allow the inspection team to complete their work.

Traffic was originally planned to be restricted on the northbound bridge on August 21-22 and then on the southbound bridge on August 23-24.

The restrictions had to be postponed due to a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment on Tuesday. We're told work still happened Tuesday but there weren't lane restrictions.

The lane restrictions will last from about 8:45 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. each day.

Slow down and watch out for equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel.

