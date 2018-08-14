Twin Bridges lane restrictions to be place later this month

Heads up on the Twin Bridges.

The spans are due for a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the northbound bridge on August 21-22. Then on the southbound bridge on August 23-24.

The work zones will be in place from about 8:45 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. each day.

Slow down and watch out for equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel.

