Twin Bridges lane restrictions to be place later this month

Heads up on the Twin Bridges.
The spans are due for a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane on the northbound bridge on August 21-22. Then on the southbound bridge on August 23-24.
The work zones will be in place from about 8:45 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. each day.
Slow down and watch out for equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel.
