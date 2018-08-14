Erica Owen's parents speak out for the first time

Erica Owen was a lot of things- a daughter, a friend, a sister, a nurse. And her parents remember each aspect of her personality with heartbreak and tears.

"It wasn't only her beauty that I think helped her stand out, her personality was so warm and infectious," Rece Owen Erica's father said.

But they also remember the way her life was taken too soon.

"It makes me sad that it wasn't a big issue before and that it took such a tragedy to get attention," Lisa Greer Erica's mother said.

Police say Matt Adams, a previous boyfriend of Erica's, killed her at her home. Erica had a domestic violence order against Adams, but unfortunately it was not enough.

"I guess if something good is going to come out of this, it would be that people do pay more attention, and it's taken more serious," Greer said. "By people in general, law force, you know just as a community as a whole to know that it is a real issue and that it is serious."

They say they just hope to keep the conversation going, even in this difficult time.

"It's hard to do this because we've lost our daughter to this and it's extremely difficult," Owen said. "You know, my heart tells me that there needs to be an effort to make this to be known to the young men in this community."

And now, to keep her legacy alive, her parents have set up a scholarship in her name at Owensboro Community and Technical College, where Erica got her nursing degree and fulfilled her dream of being a nurse.

"We just wanted to make the best of a really horrible situation," Greer said. "And this was one way that we could honor her legacy."

[If you would like to donate to Erica's scholarship fund, you can donate here.]

Her mother says many of Erica's patients have told her what a caring nurse she was, and she hopes to award this scholarship to someone just as passionate as Erica.

"People can learn to be a nurse. I think you can go to school and I think you can learn that," Greer said. "But it's the other side to it that makes you a standout."

