Mayfield, KY man sent to IN hospital after vehicle vs. motorcycle collision

A Mayfield man suffered multiple injuries after a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Department, a deputy was dispatched to Westplains Rd. near Herman Rd. at 6 a.m. for a collision.

The deputy found a man lying in the roadway near his motorcycle.

36-year-old Dustin Bell of Mayfield, KY, was not wearing a helmet and was eastbound on Westplains, riding a 1995 Yamaha.

19-year-old Claire Thomas of Fancy Farm, KY, was westbound, topped the hill and was unable to avoid the collision.

Thomas had minor scrapes from airbag deployment.

Bell was treated by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and taken to Trace Creek Baptist Church parking lot to meet AirEvac.

AirEvac transported Bell via helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected for Bell.

