Good Samaritan robbed at gunpoint in Hopkins Co.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.

Deputies say it happened Tuesday night near the mine at the intersection of JD Buchanan Road, Shakerag Road and Wolf Hollow Road.

The sheriff's office says a man riding a solid black dirt bike staged an accident. When someone stopped to help him, the man pulled out a small gun and demanded money.

The suspect then took off toward Wolf Hollow Road.

Deputies are warning that if you come across a wreck involving a black motorcycle that looks like it has been spray painted, please call 911 and don't stop.

If you have any information, please contact the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office.

