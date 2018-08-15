Driver robbed at gunpoint, stopped for fake accident

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, a driver who stopped to help an apparent crash victim was robbed at gunpoint. (Source: Raycom Media)

Law enforcement in Hopkins County, Kentucky are trying to track down an armed suspect who robbed a good Samaritan Tuesday, Aug. 14.

According to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a driver stopped late at night to help a victim of what appeared to be a crash involving a dirt bike near the mine at the intersection of JD Buchanan Rd., Shakerag Rd. and Wolf Hollow Rd.

Deputies say when the driver stopped, the fake victim pulled out a small silver gun and demanded money. The suspect then took off towards Wolf Hollow Rd.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5'10 in height, and wearing a blue and white full face helmet.

The bike, used in the reported armed robbery, is described as a black motorcycle that looks like it has been spray painted.

The Sheriff's Office is warning drivers not to stop for a crash involving the motorcycle described, but to call 911.

If you have any information about this case you're asked to call Hopkins County Deputy Trent Arnold at 270-821-5661.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved