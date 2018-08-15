ASPCA says more than 600 birds removed from home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ASPCA says more than 600 birds removed from home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says more than 600 birds were removed from a house in central Ohio after reports of animal neglect and a complaint from the public about living conditions.

The ASPCA says the birds were living in extremely overcrowded conditions in a home in a Columbus neighborhood. ASPCA and Columbus Humane officials say birds removed from the home Tuesday under a search warrant include parakeets, cockatiels, finches, macaws and cockatoos.

Some birds had medical issues, including missing feathers and plucking mutilation.

The organizations say they are focusing on assessing the birds' welfare and ensuring they receive appropriate care.

They say the birds have been relocated to a temporary shelter until a court determines custody.

The home's owner wasn't immediately identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

    Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 12:30 AM EDT2018-08-15 04:30:57 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:56 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:56:26 GMT
    The "real number" of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward, the grand jury said. (Source: Raycom Media)The "real number" of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward, the grand jury said. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

    A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children _ and possibly many more _ since the 1940s.

    More >>

  • ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    ICE takes into custody defendant in New Mexico compound case

    Monday, August 13 2018 1:11 PM EDT2018-08-13 17:11:44 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:49 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:49:09 GMT
    (Source: KRQE/CNN)(Source: KRQE/CNN)

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

    A court hearing is planned on allegations that children at a remote compound in northern New Mexico may have been trained in the use of firearms in preparation for a school shooting.

    More >>

  • Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Hawaii marker to honor hundreds of WWII prisoners of war

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-08-15 06:20:27 GMT
    Wednesday, August 15 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-08-15 13:48:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...(AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy). In this Monday Aug. 13, 2018, photo, Daniel Crowley, a 96-year-old U.S. Army Air Corps veteran from World War II who was held by Japan as a prisoner of war in the Philippines and Japan, speaks during an interview in Honolulu. ...
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    A 96-year-old former U.S. Army veteran who was held prisoner by Japan during World War II will help dedicate a memorial stone to other prisoners of war at a national cemetery in Honolulu.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly