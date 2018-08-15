Jimmy Harper: Jurors award $300K, but no punitive damages in whistleblower suit against city

Jimmy Harper on Tuesday testified for the second straight day in his whistleblower lawsuit against the city, alleging he was unfairly demoted from LMPD major to lieutenant. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jurors late Wednesday afternoon ruled in favor of Jimmy Harper on some points and against him on others in his whistleblower suit against the city.

Judge Angela McCormick Bisig read the verdict just before 6 p.m.

Jurors awarded Harper $115,000 in lost wages, $185,000 in mental distress and anguish, but refused to award him any of the $6 million in punitive damages he sought.

The jury received the case at about 2:45 p.m. to begin deliberating, following more than two hours of closing arguments.

Harper claimed he was demoted from LMPD major to lieutenant for speaking critically of Chief Steve Conrad. Harper was seeking $6 million.

Peter Ervin, the City's attorney, closed by telling jurors the case was all about "spin." Ervin said the Chief had every right to demote Harper under the circumstances of the case. Conrad claimed Harper was demoted for a list of reasons which were not retaliatory in nature, but rather based on his performance.

Ervin told jurors they should not shackle the hands of the chief.

"If the Chief didn’t have the authority to demote Jimmy Harper under the circumstances of this case, nobody would," he said.

Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay, painted a different picture. He claimed Harper was demoted for speaking the truth, a truth unfavorable to Conrad. Much of Clay's statements had to do with Conrad's credibility.

Another common theme brought up by Clay was that officers would be retaliated against if they aren't "part of the team."

“Rather than go along and say yes, I think this decision is great and yes, Steve Conrad is right, yes, he’s going in the right direction, Jimmy Harper told him the truth," Clay said.

Testimony wrapped up at 11 a.m. Wednesday after Conrad stepped off the stand.

Tuesday, McCormick Bisig denied the motion asking for a direct verdict.

Wednesday morning, Conrad told jurors he had been demoted in 1999 from Major to the rank of Captain. That was at the command of Chief Eugene Sherrard, Conrad said. Sherrard was the same chief who ordered an internal investigation into Conrad for having been untruthful to investigators during a criminal investigation into officers working under his command. Conrad would later be suspended for being untruthful, but that suspension was overturned after an appeal which noted too much time had gone by and a previous chief had decided not to punish Conrad.

Wednesday, Conrad denied the investigation was what led to his demotion. He stated Chief Sherrard told him he wanted to go in a different direction.

Tuesday brought testimony from Councilwoman Jessica Green who described Harper as an excellent officer who inspires others. Assistant Chief Michael Sullivan was also called to the stand Tuesday as a witness for the city. However, his testimony appeared to be more favorable to Harper.

Sullivan admitted he too would have answered Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer honestly if Fischer would have asked him about the department's decisions. Part of the reason Harper believes he was demoted was because Conrad got upset after he learned Harper had spoken to Fischer about the dismantlement of the Flex Platoons. Harper contends Fischer directly asked him his opinion. Conrad gave Harper a "counseling" statement after that conversation.

Sullivan also admitted it was Conrad who was at fault for a form which incorrectly identified the reason for the demotion as a "reorganization."

Attorney Thomas Clay: "If the mayor had asked you similar questions would you have told him the truth?"

Sullivan: "Yes."

Clay: "Would you expect Major Harper to tell him the truth under similar circumstances?"

Sullivan: "Yes."

Sullivan also stated Harper asked to be placed in the River Patrol, something Harper denies. The form was brought into evidence by Harper's attorney. He said it's proof Conrad made the call to place Harper there. Sullivan seemed to agree, it was ultimately the Chief's decision.

"I testified earlier the chief's name is on the form," Sullivan said. "His signature is on the form. He would be responsible for that form."

Harper is asking for $6.6 million in damages. He believes Conrad destroyed his career.

