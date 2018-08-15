Child shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Police on the scene said the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers set up a route to get the child to Norton Children’s Hospital.

No additional information has been released.

This story will be updated.

