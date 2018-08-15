Toddler in critical condition following apparent accidental shooting

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

One woman was out walking her dog when she heard the shooting happen.

"And as I'm walking my dog, I just heard a 'donk,' not knowing it was a gunshot, not knowing nothing," neighbor Lakesha Turpin said. "And then I heard a lady go 'help me, help me, I need some help.' I hope everything's okay with that baby.”

Major Ryan Bates, 2nd Division LMPD Commander, said the toddler was shot in the head and the shooting appeared to be accidental. The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in an officer’s vehicle. LMPD officers set up a route to get the child to the hospital as quick as possible.

"Second division officers, a fireman jumped in the car and they transported, started a route to Norton Children's hospital with the toddler who had a gunshot wound," said Bates said. “We don’t transport people that often but in a situation where you know time’s critical, we had a fireman that jumped in the car with them. You want to get the child there as quickly as possible.”

"I'm praying that that baby pulls through,” Turpin said. “And they had to put him inside a police car because the ambulance wasn't there yet. I send my prayers to them, hoping everything work out for them. I don't personally know them but I'm heartbroken for them.”

Bates said other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting but was unsure if they were the parents of the child. Police did not say what kind of gun was used or if other people were involved.

LMPD said the child is alive and in critical condition. Neighbors said they just hope this young boy makes it through this.

"I'm praying for that family," Turpin said.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made.

