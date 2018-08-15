Toddler shot in Park DuValle neighborhood

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot in the Park DuValle neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of South 32nd Street around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Ryan Bates said the toddler was shot in the head and the shooting appeared to be accidental.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital in an officer’s vehicle. LMPD officers set up a route to get the child to the hospital as quick as possible.

“We don’t transport people that often but in a situation where you know time’s critical, we had a firemen that jumped in the car with them, you wanna get the child there as quickly as possible,” Bates said.

Bates said other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Bates said he believed the child was in critical condition.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

