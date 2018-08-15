Woman charged with burning clothes on porch of home - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged with burning clothes on porch of home

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Talisha Nicole Sisson (Source: LMDC) Talisha Nicole Sisson (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is facing charges for intentionally setting fire to an occupied home.

Talisha Nicole Sisson, 32, is charged with one count of wanton endangerment.

Louisville Metro Arson investigators say Sisson intentionally set fire to a pile of clothes on the front porch of an occupied home in the 400 block of Winkler Ave.

The arrest report says Sisson admitted to setting the fire.

