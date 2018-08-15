Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

Hurricane Lane is expected to pass “dangerously close” to the Hawaiian islands this week, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, powerful winds and dangerously large surf.More >>
A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Island as Lane barrels toward the state as a powerful Category 5 storm.More >>
Maui County officials are preparing for the worst that Lane might bring — and are looking at a long term recovery.More >>
The governor has issued an emergency proclamation to speed up the state's response to potential impacts from Hurricane Lane.More >>
With Hurricane Lane bearing down on the state, officials are preparing to open emergency shelters in places that could see the biggest impacts.More >>
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.More >>
Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
PHOTOS: Lahaina brush fire prompts evacuationsMore >>
PHOTOS: Lanikai Pillboxes reopens after renovationsMore >>
PHOTOS: Landslide closes Pali Highway in both directionsMore >>
PHOTOS: Brush fire in Kapolei sends thick smoke billowingMore >>
