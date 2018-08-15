Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

With Hurricane Lane bearing down on the state, officials are preparing to open emergency shelters in places that could see the biggest impacts.

Officials are urging residents to prepare as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state. (Image: Central Pacific Hurricane Center)

State emergency officials: Identify a safe room in your home now

The governor has issued an emergency proclamation to speed up the state's response to potential impacts from Hurricane Lane.

Plywood protects the windows at a McDonald's in Waimea on the Big Island. (Image: Aulani Freitas)

Maui County officials are preparing for the worst that Lane might bring — and are looking at a long term recovery.

Fallen trees were reported on Hana Highway on Thursday morning. (Image: State Department of Transportation)

A hurricane warning has been issued for the Big Island as Lane barrels toward the state as a powerful Category 5 storm.

Hurricane Lane is expected to pass “dangerously close” to the Hawaiian islands this week, bringing the threat of heavy rainfall, powerful winds and dangerously large surf.

Here are all the active weather alerts associated with Hurricane Lane

Here's the latest forecast track for Hurricane Lane as it churns toward the state. (Image: Central Pacific Hurricane Center_

Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state (Image: NOAA)

Hilo saw widespread flooding as Hurricane Lane continued to churn toward state. (Image: Dustin Acdal)

Parts of Puna saw flooding on Wednesday as Lane moved closer to the state. (Image: Mia Carter)

Hurricane Lane is crawling toward the island chain, moving at just 2 mph as it brings heavy rains, pushes up surf and picks up winds.

Central Pacific Hurricane forecasters said Lane remained a Category 2 storm on Friday morning, but was moving at just 2 mph.

Oahu and Maui remained under a hurricane warning, while Kauai was under a hurricane watch and the Big Island is under a tropical storm warning.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Lane was situated about 170 miles south of Honolulu.

It continues to weaken, but is still a powerful hurricane — with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph with higher gusts.

Lane is still churning northward, but is expected to make a turn toward the west Saturday.

In the meantime, the monster storm is expected to bring torrential rains to island communities.

That was exactly what the Big Island saw through much of the day.

Heavy rains that started late Wednesday on the island triggered widespread flooding and evacuations, and closed several main thoroughfares.

Over the course of the day, several communities had already seen more than a foot of rain. Waiakea saw more than 23 inches, while Hakalau saw over two and a half feet of rain.

Saddle Road above Hilo was inundated with water, and officials with the Hawaii Department of Transportation reported water levels two to three feet deep.

Work continues on Saddle Road above Hilo between MM 10.5 and 11. Water is currently 2-3’ deep. #HawaiiIsland #Lane #hiwx pic.twitter.com/i9LrFCrKDJ — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) August 24, 2018

Despite the severe weather conditions on the Big Island, only 14 residents opted to stay in state shelters, according to a count on Thursday night from officials with the Red Cross.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the Big Island, and forecasters said the water levels on the Wailuku River rose an incredible 7 feet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Maui was also seeing heavy rains Thursday and blustery conditions, and those high winds started being felt on Oahu late Thursday.

Forecasters say Lane's current track has the storm coming "perilously close" the main Hawaiian Islands on Friday through Saturday as a hurricane. In addition to downpours, the hurricane is pushing up wave heights and could mean strong winds.

"Hurricane Lane is still a dangerous and powerful storm," said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference on Thursday.

Added Mayor Kirk Caldwell: "Lane, while it's been downgraded, is wide and very moist and it's going to hang around for a while."

Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Forecasters said Lane's eye passed over a buoy about 250 miles southwest of the Big Island on Thursday morning, and a peak wind speed of 107 mph was recorded.

"The slow movement of Lane also greatly increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall and extreme rainfall totals," the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. "This is expected to lead to major, life-threatening flash flooding and landslides over all Hawaiian Islands."

Bob Ballard, with the hurricane center, said Thursday night into Friday is "really clinch time" as the hurricane draws close to the islands.

"We do want people to be prepared," he said.

The good news: Lane is weakening as it encounters wind shear and other environmental factors.

On Tuesday night, Lane became one of only two recorded Category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the Big Island's South Point. The last: Hurricane John in 1994.

This story will be updated.

