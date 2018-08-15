Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rain - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
breaking

Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

Parts of Puna saw flooding on Wednesday as Lane moved closer to the state. (Image: Mia Carter) Parts of Puna saw flooding on Wednesday as Lane moved closer to the state. (Image: Mia Carter)
Hilo saw widespread flooding as Hurricane Lane continued to churn toward state. (Image: Dustin Acdal) Hilo saw widespread flooding as Hurricane Lane continued to churn toward state. (Image: Dustin Acdal)
Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state (Image: NOAA) Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state (Image: NOAA)
Here's the latest forecast track for Hurricane Lane as it churns toward the state. (Image: Central Pacific Hurricane Center_ Here's the latest forecast track for Hurricane Lane as it churns toward the state. (Image: Central Pacific Hurricane Center_
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hurricane Lane is crawling toward the island chain, moving at just 2 mph as it brings heavy rains, pushes up surf and picks up winds.

Central Pacific Hurricane forecasters said Lane remained a Category 2 storm on Friday morning, but was moving at just 2 mph.

Oahu and Maui remained under a hurricane warning, while Kauai was under a hurricane watch and the Big Island is under a tropical storm warning.

At 8 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Lane was situated about 170 miles south of Honolulu.

It continues to weaken, but is still a powerful hurricane — with maximum sustained winds near 105 mph with higher gusts.

Lane is still churning northward, but is expected to make a turn toward the west Saturday.

In the meantime, the monster storm is expected to bring torrential rains to island communities.

That was exactly what the Big Island saw through much of the day. 

Heavy rains that started late Wednesday on the island triggered widespread flooding and evacuations, and closed several main thoroughfares. 

Over the course of the day, several communities had already seen more than a foot of rain. Waiakea saw more than 23 inches, while Hakalau saw over two and a half feet of rain.

Saddle Road above Hilo was inundated with water, and officials with the Hawaii Department of Transportation reported water levels two to three feet deep.

Despite the severe weather conditions on the Big Island, only 14 residents opted to stay in state shelters, according to a count on Thursday night from officials with the Red Cross.

A flash flood warning remains in effect for the Big Island, and forecasters said the water levels on the Wailuku River rose an incredible 7 feet from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Maui was also seeing heavy rains Thursday and blustery conditions, and those high winds started being felt on Oahu late Thursday.

Forecasters say Lane's current track has the storm coming "perilously close" the main Hawaiian Islands on Friday through Saturday as a hurricane. In addition to downpours, the hurricane is pushing up wave heights and could mean strong winds.

"Hurricane Lane is still a dangerous and powerful storm," said Gov. David Ige, in a news conference on Thursday.

Added Mayor Kirk Caldwell: "Lane, while it's been downgraded, is wide and very moist and it's going to hang around for a while."

Hurricane-force winds extend 35 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Forecasters said Lane's eye passed over a buoy about 250 miles southwest of the Big Island on Thursday morning, and a peak wind speed of 107 mph was recorded.

"The slow movement of Lane also greatly increases the threat for prolonged heavy rainfall and extreme rainfall totals," the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said. "This is expected to lead to major, life-threatening flash flooding and landslides over all Hawaiian Islands."

[Big Island sees more than a foot of rain — and the heavy showers won't let up]
[Heavy rains, brisk winds make a mess on Maui]
[Here are all the active weather alerts associated with Hurricane Lane]

Bob Ballard, with the hurricane center, said Thursday night into Friday is "really clinch time" as the hurricane draws close to the islands.

"We do want people to be prepared," he said. 

The good news: Lane is weakening as it encounters wind shear and other environmental factors. 

On Tuesday night, Lane became one of only two recorded Category 5 hurricanes to pass within 350 miles of the Big Island's South Point. The last: Hurricane John in 1994.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.
To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • Hurricane Lane barrels toward Hawaii with torrential rains

    Hurricane Lane barrels toward Hawaii with torrential rains

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-08-24 06:52:35 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:23:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu.
    Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on...More >>
    Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island.More >>

  • Huge wildfire southwest of Berlin sets off WWII arms blasts

    Huge wildfire southwest of Berlin sets off WWII arms blasts

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-08-24 06:47:54 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:22:55 GMT
    (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP). A forest is light by wildfires near the village Klausdorf, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Berlin on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.(Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP). A forest is light by wildfires near the village Klausdorf, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) south of Berlin on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018.
    A wildfire the size of 400 soccer fields is spreading southwest of the German capital and has led to the evacuation of three villages already.More >>
    A wildfire the size of 400 soccer fields is spreading southwest of the German capital and has led to the evacuation of three villages already.More >>

  • breaking

    Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

    Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:20:06 GMT
    Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state as a major storm. (Image: NOAA)Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state as a major storm. (Image: NOAA)

    Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.

    More >>

    Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.

    More >>
    •   

  • Cleanup begins after AlbertoHurricane season 2018More>>

  • Hurricane Lane barrels toward Hawaii with torrential rains

    Hurricane Lane barrels toward Hawaii with torrential rains

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:52 AM EDT2018-08-24 06:52:35 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:23 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:23:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu.(AP Photo/John Locher). A man avoids getting splashed by a large wave on a walkway along a beach ahead of Hurricane Lane, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Honolulu.
    Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on...More >>
    Contractors and workers piled sandbags in front of hotels and boutiques on world-famous Waikiki Beach to get ready for Hurricane Lane as the storm barreled northward after dumping more than a foot of rain on Hawaii's mostly rural Big Island.More >>

  • breaking

    Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

    Hurricane Lane crawling toward island chain, bringing heavy rains and big surf

    Friday, August 24 2018 2:20 PM EDT2018-08-24 18:20:06 GMT
    Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state as a major storm. (Image: NOAA)Hurricane Lane continues to barrel toward the state as a major storm. (Image: NOAA)

    Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.

    More >>

    Torrential rains are buffeting the Big Island and Maui as Hurricane Lane continues its slow march toward the state as a massive Category 4 storm.

    More >>

  • 5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain

    5 rescued from flooding as hurricane pelts Hawaii with rain

    Thursday, August 23 2018 2:12 AM EDT2018-08-23 06:12:30 GMT
    Friday, August 24 2018 2:47 AM EDT2018-08-24 06:47:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marco Garcia). CORRECTS DAY TO 22, NOT 28 - Contractor David Meyer pushes a plywood board into place over a window in preparation of the approaching strong winds of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has w...(AP Photo/Marco Garcia). CORRECTS DAY TO 22, NOT 28 - Contractor David Meyer pushes a plywood board into place over a window in preparation of the approaching strong winds of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has w...
    As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residents.More >>
    As emergency shelters opened, rain began to pour and cellphone alerts went out, the approaching hurricane started to feel real for Hawaii residents.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly