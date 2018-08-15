Madisonville Police looking for suspect in severe beating - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Madisonville Police looking for suspect in severe beating

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

An investigation is underway in Madisonville after a man was found severely beaten. 

Police say Ethan Davis was was dropped off at a home on West Jagoe Street Friday afternoon.

They say he was unresponsive and had what appeared to be "significant head trauma."

Davis was flown to an Evansville hospital.

Detectives believe the assault actually happened in the Hidden Hills apartment complex off McCoy Avenue.

They say Davis was robbed during the assault. 

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (270) 825-1111 or Detective C.P. Haynie at (270) 821-1720. 

