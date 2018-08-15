Fire damages 3 homes in Park Hill

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Saint Louis Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. (Source: Louisville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An early morning fire damaged three homes in west Louisville.



The fire was reported around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Saint Louis Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood.



When firefighters arrived heavy fire was coming from a home, which spread to two other homes.

It took 24 firefighters more than 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

