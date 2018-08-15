JCPS superintendent greets students going back to school

JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio visited nine different schools on the opening day of school.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The first day is always a busy one for parents, teachers and students trying to get into the swing of things for the new school year. Superintendent of the Jefferson County Public Schools had a busy day as well, visiting nine different schools.

We caught up with Dr. Marty Pollio at Pleasure Ridge Park High School, only the second stop on his tour, but the Superintendent could already tell this year was going to be a good one.

"Lots of kids that seem very excited to be back at school," Pollio said. "Lots of educators, teachers and adults have a passion and energy like we've never had before."

Pollio says it's because there are so many new things happening in the district like the Backpack of Success skills and Career Pathway classes in 14 different high schools.

For Pollio, a former principal himself, his favorite part about the visit is getting to interact with the students and staff.

There's some serious expansion going on inside the classrooms, but what about the outside?

Some parent's noticed Crums Lane Elementary was still going through some construction, but Pollio assures the classrooms in every school are ready for students.

"Construction projects, building new schools, and renovating our schools is going to be a reality but in the end what it's going to mean is much better learning environments for our students," said Pollio.

