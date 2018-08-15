5th Jefferson County resident dies from Hepatitis A

A new type of genetic analysis could identify millions of Americans at high risk for five serious and common diseases, researchers report.More >>
A low-dose three-in-one combination pill controls blood pressure more effectively than the regular medications people take, according to data from a new clinical trial.More >>
Many kids struggle with math -- and for a number of reasons.More >>
Eating a wide variety of foods might not be good for you after all, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA).More >>
Children born to women who got the Tdap vaccine during pregnancy have no greater risk of autism than other kids, a new study finds.More >>
A pair of new studies points towards two potential paths to the fountain of youth.More >>
Exercise is good for your mental health, as long as you don't overdo it, researchers say.More >>
You can splurge from time to time and still lose weight when you choose foods that are lavish but also low-calorie.More >>
