5th Jefferson County resident dies from Hepatitis A - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

5th Jefferson County resident dies from Hepatitis A

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Hepatitis A vaccines. (Source: WAVE 3 News) Hepatitis A vaccines. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Health and Wellness has confirmed the death of a fifth person in Jefferson County due to Hepatitis A.

Since the outbreak began in November 2017, nine people across Kentucky have died from the highly contagious liver infection.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
NKY joins statewide hepatitis A outbreak
New vaccine requirements catch parents of school students off guard
Harrison Co. will repair sirens, resume emergency alert service
 
The current outbreak is the largest ever recorded in both the city and in Kentucky as a whole.

Health officials are urging everyone to consider getting the Hepatitis A vaccine. 

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly