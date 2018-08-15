Former school bus driver charged with rape

A former Tri-State school bus driver is facing a rape charge.

Kentucky State Police say Roger Dailey is charged with the rape and sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Troopers say a victim recently came forward, but the crime happened years ago in Union County.

They say this arrest comes after a nine month investigation.

Officials in Gibson County, Indiana, confirm Dailey used to be employed as a school bus driver, but left early this year.

Dailey is scheduled to be arraigned in Union County on Sept. 11.

