Person killed outside motorcycle club identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle club in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood has been released.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Samantha Ahearn, 29, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ahearn was shot around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13 at No Haterz in the 1100 block of 36th Street. A second victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

