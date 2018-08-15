Person killed outside motorcycle club identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a shooting outside a motorcycle club in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says Samantha Ahearn, 29, of Louisville, died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Ahearn was shot around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 13 at No Haterz in the 1100 block of 36th Street. A second victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
