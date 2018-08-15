I-64 crash victim identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash on Interstate 64.

Around 1 a.m. Aug. 14, Devin McCauley, 23, of Louisville, was heading west near the Cochran Hill Tunnels when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

McCauley was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Department Traffic Unit.



