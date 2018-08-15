Governor Bevin signs HB 114

Gov. Matt Bevin signed House Bill 114 into law during a stop in Louisville on Aug. 15. (Source: Steven Richard, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After attending the 43rd annual Governor's Local Issues Conference at the Galt House, Governor Matt Bevin signed into law House Bill 114.

The bill provides $6 million in economic development funds to Kentucky's 39 Tennessee Valley Authority counties.

"The TVA, given its quasi-sort of governmental relationship that it has with the tax code doesn't pay taxes," Bevin said. "Other such entities in your community would pay taxes. You would, therefore, have some sort of revenue associated with that that you could do things like this with. But in these counties that doesn't exist because of the tax structure of the TVA. But the TVA, as an offset to that, has historically and continues to pay a five percent - correct me if I'm wrong - of the gross revenue."

All 39 of the TVA counties are in south-central and western Kentucky.



