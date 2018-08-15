Governor Bevin signs HB 114

The jury may receive the case to begin deliberations Wednesday after motions for a direct verdict were denied by the judge.More >>
The jury may receive the case to begin deliberations Wednesday after motions for a direct verdict were denied by the judge.More >>
The bill provides $6 million in economic development funds to Kentucky's 39 Tennessee Valley Authority counties.More >>
The bill provides $6 million in economic development funds to Kentucky's 39 Tennessee Valley Authority counties.More >>
The crash on Interstate 64 around 1 a.m. Aug. 14, near the Cochran Hill Tunnels.More >>
The crash on Interstate 64 around 1 a.m. Aug. 14, near the Cochran Hill Tunnels.More >>
A second victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
A second victim showed up at University of Louisville Hospital with a gunshot wound.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that seven alleged sex-abuse victims in the LMPD Explorer scandal can stay anonymous in their suit against the city.More >>
A federal judge has ruled that seven alleged sex-abuse victims in the LMPD Explorer scandal can stay anonymous in their suit against the city.More >>