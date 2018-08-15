More stores coming to Gateway Commons

Kohan retail investment group bought Towne Square mall back in May.

"At the beginning, mixed use or some other alternative of use would have been better, but obviously for right now we have the chance to get some retailers into the mall," Mike Kohan, owner of Kohan Retail Investment Group said.

Kohan tells us there's room for new retailers at the mall.

"The main goal is retail," Kohan said. "It's seen a better day in the retail industry. So, I think adding retail to the existing retail would put more faith to other tenants to think about coming in."

But several retailers from the mall and the Frederica area have moved to the Gateway Commons, including Burkes Outlet, according to their managers.

Gulfstream officials also confirmed 2nd & Charles is coming to the the shopping area and are happy to see more new stores come to Owensboro.

"These new retailers that are looking at Owensboro, show that we're not just drawing from Owensboro and Daviess County," Ed Ray the chief operating officer for Gulfstream said. "They draw to Owensboro whether it's for shopping, for restaurants, for sports, for tourism- it's coming from all over."

Gateway Commons is continuing to grow, and even more retailers will be announced soon

"It doesn't take long to come out of the ground now that all the infrastructure is there," Ray said. "It really is a shovel ready project for any new retailer."

A Gulf Stream brochure has been making its rounds on Facebook with several tenants shown in the area, but officials tell me not all of those storefronts are confirmed. It is merely for marketing purposes.

