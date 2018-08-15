Man pledges donation to Waterfront Botanical Gardens to honor late wife

The late Mary Lee Duthie's husband, George, has donated over $1 million for the project at the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. (Source: Waterfront Botanical Gardens)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Waterfront Botanical Gardens has been given a big boost from a Louisville man who's already made a substantial donation.

George Duthie has already given $1.2 million for the project in memory of his late wife, Mary Lee Duthie. Last week he announced an additional $500,000 match grant to help with the progression of Phase 1 of the construction project at the Botanical Gardens. It includes new donations and signed pledges to the non-profit organization.

In exchange for the donation, the plaza and gardens surrounding the Graeser Family Education Center will be named the Mary Lee Duthie Gardens, according to the organization.

The Duthie family said they hope George’s commitment to the project will encourage others to become involved and donate, as well. The grant has also brought the gardens one step closer in their efforts to raise the additional $7 million needed to complete Phase 1 of the project – which includes the completion of the education center, the Mary Lee Duthie Gardens and the Beargrass Creek Overlook, among other areas.

Construction of the project has been underway since November 2017, according to the organization. Building construction on the education center started this week.

