Help the Humane Society 'Clear the Shelter' this Saturday

KHS will waive adoption fees for adult cats and reduce adoption fees on select dogs to $25 during national Clear the Shelter day. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society is hoping to help all of their four-legged friends find forever homes this weekend.

On Saturday, the Humane Society is waiving adoption fees on all adult cats and will charge just $25 for select dogs.

The promotion is part of the Clear the Shelter adoption event, a national effort from NBC and Telemundo to find homes for as many shelter pets as possible.

While adoption fees are waived, the adoption process is not--potential adopters must fill out an application and have it approved. Those who do may take home their new furbaby on the same day.

Those planning on adopting should bring a leash for dogs and carriers for cats, or may purchase them at the adoption location.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jimmy Harper: Jurors award $300K, but no punitive damages in whistleblower suit against city

+ Man pledges donation to Waterfront Botanical Gardens to honor late wife

+ JCPS superintendent greets students going back to school

Residents in Jefferson County must pay a $10.50 pet licensing fee and cats at the Purrfect Day Cafe are not part of the special.

The Kentucky Humane Society East Campus, located at 1000 Lyndon Lane, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Feeders Supply adoption centers at Clarksville, Dixie (Valley Station), Fern Creek, Hikes Point, Preston, North Dixie, Springhurst and St. Matthews will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Adoptions will stop one hour before centers close.

More than 80,000 pets were adopted across the country from over 900 shelters during last year's Clear the Shelters event.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.