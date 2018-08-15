Archbishop of Louisville responds to bombshell report of child abuse by priests, alleged cover up in PA

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz has responded to the bombshell grand jury report alleging a massive cover up of priest abuse in Pennsylvania dating back to the 1940s.

The report states 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children. There could be more victims.

>> READ MORE: Bishops accused of brushing off sexual abuse complaints

It not only names the priests who perpetrated the abuse, but also bishops who allegedly covered up the complaints.

Kurtz is a native of Pennsylvania, and was ordained for the Diocese of Allentown, PA.

He issued the following page-long statement, which also includes the response of the President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops:

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.