JCPS superintendent tours record number of schools on first day

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Pollio started his day at the grand opening of the DuBois Academy. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Superintendent Pollio high fives a student on the first day of school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Around 100,000 Jefferson County Public School students went back to class Wednesday.

For JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, it was his first 'first day of school tour' since he was officially named the superintendent.

He toured nine schools -- more than any other previous superintendent.

"It was a great day," Pollio said. "I saw a lot of energy in every single school. Kids excited, teachers excited."

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

That excitement began bright and early as he welcomed the inaugural class of W.E.B. DuBois Academy Lions.

"We want them to be good men above all else," Robert Gunn, DuBois Academy Principal, said.

Next, he visited PRP High School, where he got to see the backpack of success skills initiative in action.

"It's really a cool thing for us to see that and know that we are able to make that bigger impact this year," Pollio said.

Mayor Greg Fischer joined him to walk the halls of Field Elementary where students are developing a smart new solution to traffic safety.

QR codes on parent cars correlate with tags on their child's backpack. Eventually, those codes will be able to be scanned by an administrator, and the child's photo will be pulled up on a TV screen inside the school to let them know their ride is there.

RELATED STORIES

+ W.E.B. Dubois Academy kicks off first school year

+ JCPS, Google team up to give students a 'digital backpack'

"It's a work in progress, but the best part about it is the kids are responsible for it -- they wrote the program," Deborah Rivera, Field Elementary Principal, said.

Pollio has committed to being in the schools every week during the school year.

"Each day is just as important as the first, so there's a lot of energy on the first day and that's great -- but I tell all our staff all the time that the other 174 days are just as important as the first day," Pollio said.

According to the district, bus transportation went smoothly. All kids were home by 6:29 p.m., which is ten minutes earlier than on the first day of school last year.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.