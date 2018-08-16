SB I-71/75 reopens after semis crash, traffic remains slow

Southbound Interstate 71/75 is open again on the Cut-in-the Hill after a crash closed it earlier this morning, but traffic remains backed up.

A crash involving two jackknifed semi tractor-trailers closed the highway at Dixie Highway just before 3 a.m., according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It happened as a cluster of fast-moving storms moved in, leaving standing water on highways across the Tri-State.

No injuries were reported.

Detour around by taking southbound I-71 and/or southbound I-471 to westbound I-275 to return to I-71/75.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene and will continue to bring you all the latest weather and traffic conditions throughout the morning.

Tow trucks are on scene to remove both semi trucks @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/OjAhC2ofGm — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) August 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.