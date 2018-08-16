Behind the Forecast: Red Sprites

We're used to lightning striking from the bottom of a thunderstorm and within the storm itself but did you know that lightning can strike above a cloud and be red in color? (Source: Tawana Andrew)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lightning is most commonly known to strike from the cloud to ground in a flash of bright white light but there are cases where lightning strikes above a thunderstorm.

Most lightning is thought to strike from the base of a thunderstorm; this is negative lightning because of the transfer of a negative charge from the cloud to the ground.

Positive lightning strikes originate at or near the top of the thunderstorm where there is a high positive charge. These strikes have a net transfer of this positive charge from the cloud to the ground.

Less than 5% of lightning strikes are positive lightning. While rare, positive lightning can be even more dangerous than negative lightning strikes. Since it comes from the top of the cloud, it must travel a greater distance to reach the ground. Due to this, electrical fields associated with positive cloud-ground lightning are much stronger. The flashes last longer with a charge and potential up to ten times greater than negative cloud-to-ground strikes; that equates to 300,000 amperes and one billion volts!!

Many positive strikes occur near the edge of the thunderstorm cloud and can strike more than 25 miles away from the rain. These are believed to be responsible for a large percentage of power line damage and forest fires.

Positive lightning is the source of red sprites. Red sprites are balls of light that shoot downwards then upwards at one-tenth the speed of light. These are lightning discharges but happen above a thunderstorm; this can range from 18 to 60 miles up in the atmosphere. A thunderstorm can rise up to 60,000 feet but sprite can happen up to 300,000 feet; this is 10 times as high as an airplane flies.

Red sprites were first photographed in 1989 and have been seen from planes, space shuttles and the International Space Station. Below are photos of a red sprite taken from the International Space Station in 2012.

Sprites aren't as hot as lightning and last less than a second. They come from a cold plasma phenomenon so they don't have temperatures as high as typical lightning.

They are so strong that they break molecules in the atmosphere into ions, forming a cold plasma cloud that can be tens of miles across. The red color is thought to come from these ions slamming into other molecules; the charged particles excite the nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen in the atmosphere. When these gases settle down and release their energy, some of it is released into the form of vivid colors.

In the video below, the red sprite can be seen around the 25-second mark.

