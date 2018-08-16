Pedestrian dies after being hit near UPS - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Pedestrian dies after being hit near UPS

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near UPS.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a vehicle was going southbound on Grade Lane around 6:15 a.m. when a pedestrian ran across the roadway against the light and was hit.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Pedestrian dies after being hit near UPS

    Pedestrian dies after being hit near UPS

    Thursday, August 16 2018 8:54 AM EDT2018-08-16 12:54:01 GMT

    The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road.

    More >>

    The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road.

    More >>

  • JCPS superintendent tours record number of schools on first day

    JCPS superintendent tours record number of schools on first day

    Thursday, August 16 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-08-16 04:11:43 GMT
    Superintendent Pollio high fives a student on the first day of school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Superintendent Pollio high fives a student on the first day of school. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    For JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, it was his first 'first day of school tour' since he was officially named the superintendent.

    More >>

    For JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, it was his first 'first day of school tour' since he was officially named the superintendent.

    More >>

  • Community reacts to whistleblower case awarding demoted LMPD Major $300K

    Community reacts to whistleblower case awarding demoted LMPD Major $300K

    Wednesday, August 15 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-08-16 03:57:57 GMT
    Jimmy Harper hugged his supporters outside the courtroom after the verdict was read. (Source: WAVE 3 News)Jimmy Harper hugged his supporters outside the courtroom after the verdict was read. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper and his attorney sought $6.6 million in damages. Harper said he believes LMPD Chief Steven Conrad destroyed his career.

    More >>

    Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper and his attorney sought $6.6 million in damages. Harper said he believes LMPD Chief Steven Conrad destroyed his career.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly