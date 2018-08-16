Pedestrian dies after being hit near UPS

The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near UPS.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a vehicle was going southbound on Grade Lane around 6:15 a.m. when a pedestrian ran across the roadway against the light and was hit.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

