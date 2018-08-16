Passengers off quarantined American flight in Nashville; Huckabee jokes it's 'Russians'

NASHVILLE (RNN) - An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was quarantined while a doctor assessed a sick passenger Thursday, but passengers have since been let off the plane.

Passengers were held on board as it was determined whether they had been exposed to illness. A Nashville International Airport spokesperson said via Twitter that the person was medically cleared to fly but did not have paperwork.

Police contacted the doctor to confirm.

Regarding medical issue at BNA this a.m.: Passenger was medically cleared to fly by dr. prior to flight but did not have paperwork. For safety, passengers were held by BNA Police until contact was made w/ dr. to confirm. All passengers have been released to continue w/ travels. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) August 16, 2018

One of the passengers was former presidential candidate Mike Huckabee. He joked on Twitter that "the Russians" must be to blame.

5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

He then added the delay may be because of a straw he got while in California - cities including Malibu, Santa Barbara and San Francisco have issued plastic straw bans this year.

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

After leaving the plane, Huckabee credited the crew on their handling of the issue.

Kudos to @AmericanAir pilot and crew-handled medical issue on red eye from LAX to Nashville very professionally. We were held for a while as medical personnel made sure the person wasn't Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion. Seriously, hope the lady is okay--taken on gurney. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

