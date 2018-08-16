Closed paper mill set to reopen in Wickliffe, KY - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Closed paper mill set to reopen in Wickliffe, KY

Written by Marsha Heller, Digital Content Executive Producer
The owners of the Verso Paper Mill in Wickliffe, KY are selling the plant to a new company. The signing of the purchase is at Noon. (Source: KFVS) The owners of the Verso Paper Mill in Wickliffe, KY are selling the plant to a new company. The signing of the purchase is at Noon. (Source: KFVS)
WICKLIFFE, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is set to announce the reopening of the Verso Paper Mill in Wickliffe today at Noon.

According to Gov. Bevin's Office, representatives from Verso Corp. plan to sign a purchase agreement with a buyer Thursday, Aug. 16 at the facility.

The name of the company buying the shuttered paper mill has not been disclosed, but the new company's executives will be at the signing.

At the signing, the new company says they will outline their plan to reopen the mill, restoring the hundreds of jobs lost two years ago.

Heartland News will attend the signing and announcement and we will bring you the latest.

