Colombian city urges a break from sex to fight heat wave

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) - Health officials in one Colombian coastal city have a controversial recommendation for residents trying to stay cool during an intense heat wave: Take a break from sex.
Santa Marta city health secretary Julio Salas sparked a mix of laughter and disbelief this week when he urged residents of the Caribbean tourist mecca to refrain from sex during the day as part of a list of recommendations, such as staying hydrated and wearing loose clothing to prevent overheating.
Sex is considered only a moderate physical activity, as much of a strain on the heart as walking up two flights of stairs, according to the American Heart Association.
Temperatures in Santa Marta have soared past 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and Salas says medical facilities in the city of 600,000 have been overwhelmed with patients complaining of symptoms of heat stroke such as nausea and headaches.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.More >>
Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.More >>
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
Singer Aretha Franklin, the iconic "Queen of Soul" who voiced classics such as "Respect," "Think" and "Chain of Fools," has died at 76.More >>
President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA Director John BrennanMore >>
President Donald Trump is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA Director John BrennanMore >>
As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School begin their first school year since a gunman opened fire on campus, they're returning to beefed up security including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillanceMore >>
As students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School begin their first school year since a gunman opened fire on campus, they're returning to beefed up security including 18 safety monitors, new classroom locks and upgraded video surveillanceMore >>
A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940sMore >>
A grand jury report reveals hundreds of Roman Catholic priests in Pennsylvania molested more than 1,000 children - and possibly many more - since the 1940sMore >>
Prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul ManafortMore >>
Prosecutors are presenting their closing argument in the financial fraud trial of onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul ManafortMore >>
'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and MinnesotaMore >>
'Blue wave' to be tested in Midwestern primaries across Wisconsin and MinnesotaMore >>
President Trump unloads on 'that dog' Omarosa, but White House insists he's no racistMore >>
President Trump unloads on 'that dog' Omarosa, but White House insists he's no racistMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
The spectacular theft of a 76-seat plane from the Seattle airport by a ground crew employee is prompting an industrywide review of how to thwart such insider security threats, though it remains unclear what steps airlines might takeMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a $716 billion defense policy bill named for Sen. John McCain after delivering remarks that failed to mention the ailing senatorMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>
Two Minnesota deputies helped a group of women stranded on a large, inflatable rainbow unicornMore >>