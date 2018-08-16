Local farmers ate breakfast to celebrate start of KY State Fair

Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, while the fairgrounds were still quiet, local farmers got together at the Commodity Breakfast.More >>
Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, while the fairgrounds were still quiet, local farmers got together at the Commodity Breakfast.More >>
The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road.More >>
The pedestrian was hit near Grade Lane and Ashbottom Road.More >>
For JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, it was his first 'first day of school tour' since he was officially named the superintendent.More >>
For JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, it was his first 'first day of school tour' since he was officially named the superintendent.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper and his attorney sought $6.6 million in damages. Harper said he believes LMPD Chief Steven Conrad destroyed his career.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department Lieutenant Jimmy Harper and his attorney sought $6.6 million in damages. Harper said he believes LMPD Chief Steven Conrad destroyed his career.More >>
Recent reports of attempted child abductions and strange encounters in east Louisville were on the minds of parents on the first day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools.More >>
Recent reports of attempted child abductions and strange encounters in east Louisville were on the minds of parents on the first day of school for Jefferson County Public Schools.More >>