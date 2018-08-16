Robbery suspect leads police on pursuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was taken into custody after police said he lead them on a pursuit through Louisville.

Officers were called to the Speedway located at 12102 Shelbyville Road on a report of a robbery around 3:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Officer Lamont Washington, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman.

A vehicle matching the description of the car involved in the robbery was spotted at Tucker Station and Shelbyville roads. The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Rodrico Sherman English, 40, led police on a chase onto Interstate 64 and then the Watterson Expressway.

English was stopped in the 5500 block of Mildenhall, near the intersection of Indian Trail and Preston Highway.

He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on five counts of robbery and one count of fleeing police. English is being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, August 17.

