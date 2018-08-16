Paducah, KY man accused of trafficking cocaine, synthetic marijuana

Paducah police arrested a man and recovered nearly four pounds of synthetic marijuana Wednesday afternoon, according to police (Source: Paducah Police)

A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested and investigators recovered nearly four pounds of synthetic marijuana Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The Paducah Police Department drug detectives were conducting an investigation into drug trafficking by Cornell Ja’Shon Holland, 39, and obtained search warrants for his home and his vehicle.

During the search Wednesday afternoon, detectives found 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine, three suspected ecstasy pills, 39 grams of marijuana, three pounds, 12 ounces of synthetic marijuana (Spice), digital scales and approximately $800.

They also found a Beretta handgun on a couch inside the home. Holland has previous felony drug and firearm convictions, according to police.

Holland was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

